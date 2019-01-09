BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho has been elected chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

The Idaho Republican says he’s glad to have the confidence of his colleagues to lead the committee. Risch fills the seat being vacated by the retirement of Sen. Bob Corker, a Republican from Tennessee.

The Idaho Statesman reports Risch is the third Idaho senators have served as chairman of the committee. He is preceded by William Borah, who led the committee from 1925 to 1933, and Frank Church, from 1979 to 1980.

The committee has jurisdiction over legislation concerning the conduct of U.S. Foreign policy, including treaties and declarations of war. Members are also responsible for overseeing the U.S. State Department and reviewing executive branch nominations for positions including secretary of state and U.S. ambassadorships.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com