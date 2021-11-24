BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — A suburban Portland rideshare driver has been accused of raping and kidnapping a passenger.

KOIN-TV reports the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Omar Al Naser was arrested Tuesday at his Beaverton home on four charges related to an alleged incident on Oct. 23.

The victim said they were at a family member’s house and called Lyft for a ride, sheriff’s officials said. Al Naser arrived, officials said, but he took the passenger to his house.

The sheriff’s office said the driver is being held on rape, kidnapping and other charges. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to speak for him.

The investigation continues and deputies believe there could be additional victims.

The Sheriff’s Office said Al Naser drove for Lyft between August and November 2021 and urged other victims to come forward.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, a Lyft spokesperson said they launched an investigation and permanently removed the driver from the Lyft platform.

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the behavior described is appalling. We reached out to the rider to offer our support and worked with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”

According to the company’s first safety report, Lyft recorded more than 4,000 sexual assault cases from 2017 to 2019.