The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Rhode Island man arrested on a drug charge has been sentenced to time in a Nebraska jail.

Lancaster County District Court records say 51-year-old John Carlson, of Cranston, Rhode Island, pleaded no contest last week and was found guilty after prosecutors lowered the charge to possession of more than a pound of marijuana. He was given 180 days and fined $2,500.

Carlson and Richard Wilkinson, of Damascus, Oregon, were arrested in November last year after authorities found drugs in a van Wilkinson was driving on Interstate 80 in Lincoln. The drugs: 110 pounds (50 kilograms) of marijuana, 3,500 marijuana seeds, vials of hash oil and 25 pounds (11.3 kilograms) of shatter, which is a concentrated form of the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

Wilkinson has pleaded not guilty to possession of controlled substances for sale and is awaiting trial.

