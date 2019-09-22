FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A family member says Alaska Native community elder Howard Luke has died in Fairbanks.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the 95-year-old member of the Interior Alaska Native community died around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the city’s Denali Center.

Mo MacCracken, Luke’s daughter, confirmed his death to the newspaper.

The respected Athabascan elder was known for promoting Alaska indigenous culture through his work with young people.

A building at the Effie Kokrine Charter School in Fairbanks was named in his honor.

Luke founded a camp for Alaska youth to learn skills including Native art and language and techniques for living off the land.

MacCracken says the Gaaleeya Spirit Camp on the Tanana River near Fairbanks will remain open for community building, youth empowerment and educational opportunities.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com