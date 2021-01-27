ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — The owners of a resort on the Umpqua River that was damaged by last year’s Oregon wildfires are hoping to open for guests by mid-March.

The News-Review reports that thanks to favorable weather and fundraising to help pay for the $200,000 in damages from the fire, Travis and Melinda Woodward said repairs to the Steamboat Inn are ahead of schedule.

Melinda Woodward has already sent out notices that the Inn is hiring for the upcoming season.

Septic and water systems serving the main Inn and restaurant, the Steamboat Creek cottages and guest and employee housing on the south side of the North Umpqua River had all sustained significant damage during the Archie Creek fire.

Melinda Woodward said that each repair has been done “one piece at a time,” and praised a stretch of fair weather which helped them get ahead of the repairs.

“We got lucky,” Melinda Woodward said. “Some of the equipment we were told was going to take six to eight weeks to arrive showed up in two. Everything kind of lined up in our favor.”