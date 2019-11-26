PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Northern California and southern Oregon residents are bracing for a ‘bomb cyclone’ that’s expected at one of the busiest travel times of the year.

The National Weather Service says the storm expected Tuesday into Wednesday could be like nothing seen in the area in the past 20 years.

Residents can expect wind gusts of 75 mph (120 kmh) in some areas and waves of 35 feet (10.6 meters) or more.

Mountain passes in northern California and southern Oregon could get up to two feet (0.6 meters) of snow.

The center of the low pressure system will come ashore along the California-Oregon border.

A ‘bomb cyclone’ forms when air pressure drops by 24 millibars in a 24-hour period.

Forecasters say this storm’s air pressure has dropped even more quickly than that.