PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — During at least one night of protest in Portland over the police killing of George Floyd, the Portland Police Bureau used tear gas against protesters, but others were affected.

At about 8 p.m. May 31 Monique Jefferson was in her downtown apartment when gas entered her home, causing severe ongoing burning in her chest, throat and nose, and ear pain, according to lawyer Michael Fuller.

Fuller represented Jefferson, who filed a claim against the City of Portland for battery, negligence and nuisance, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

She asked the city to settle for $10,000, but last week she accepted an offer of $1,000 because she said Portland police have since curtailed their use of chemical weapons.

Fuller said he took on the case pro bono.