JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Rescuers used a helicopter to to get an injured skier out of the backcountry of Grand Teton National Park.

A ranger and two Teton County Search and Rescue volunteers flew to help the 30-year-old Vermont woman Saturday.

She hurt her leg skiing on Olive Oil, a 10,000-foot (3000-meter) peak in the Teton Range.

Rescuers flew the woman suspended beneath a helicopter to Teton Village, where she was taken by ambulance to a hospital, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.

Park officials didn’t release the woman’s identity.