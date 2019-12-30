MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (AP) — A 16-year-old mountain climber fell 500 feet (152 meters) on Mount Hood Monday and survived, authorities said.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said rescue teams reached the teen at about 1 p.m. Monday at an elevation of about 10,500 feet (3,200 meters). Authorities received a call about the climber’s fall and injury at about 9 a.m. He had been climbing with a group.

Rescuers put a splint on the boy’s leg and said he was in stable condition. The sheriff’s office said it could take several hours to get him off the mountain.

At 11,239 feet (3,426 meters), Hood is the highest mountain in Oregon and one of the most-climbed mountains in the world, according to the sheriff’s office. More than 10,000 people make the technical ascent to Hood’s summit each year.