By
The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Don Young wins reelection to U.S. House in Alaska’s at-large Congressional District.
The Associated Press
Most Read Local Stories
- Dire warnings from health officials as coronavirus runs wild in Washington: 'Any in-person gathering is risky'
- Coronavirus daily news updates, November 10: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- Republican Loren Culp lost King County by the worst margin in at least four decades in Washington governor’s race
- Oregon elections director fired after he details problems
- As RV camps accumulate in Seattle streets, a program for homeless vehicle campers fights to stay funded