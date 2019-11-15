JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A report on the fatal crash of a commuter plane in a remote Alaska community indicates the flight crew abandoned an initial attempt to land and faced stronger winds on their second attempt, when the plane went off the runway.

One person died and others were injured in the October crash in Unalaska.

The investigative update from the National Transportation Safety Board says the plane sustained damage including a hole in the main body. A propeller blade was found inside.

Cockpit voice recorder data indicated winds during the first approach were reported at 10 knots. During the second approach, they were reported at 24 knots.

The report says the flight crew abandoned an initial attempt to land because they weren’t stabilized.