SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is highlighting a new report that says the state’s unique voter registration program has led to a surge of millennial voters.

Brown said Thursday that the study from the Center for American Progress could be key to engaging young voters. This comes as the state considers a bill to lower the voting age to 16.

The study found that nearly 78,000 16- and 17-year-olds preregistered to vote under the state’s automatic voter registration program. The law automatically registers Oregonians when they get a driver’s license.

It noted there could be 22 million newly registered voters in the first year alone if the program was implemented nationwide.

The governor says a rise in young voters will “change the issues candidates are focused on.”