GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon House Minority Leader Carl Wilson says he’s been deposed as leader of the House Republican caucus and he’s not going to seek re-election in 2020.

Wilson, a Republican from Grants Pass, said he lost a battle over leadership of the GOP caucus to Rep. Christine Drazan, R-Canby, who is in her first legislative term. Wilson said Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, was elected deputy leader Monday night, replacing Rep. Greg Barreto, a Republican from Cove.

The Daily Courier reports the sticking point was a strategy dispute regarding election campaigns in 2020 over how to even the odds against Democrats, who have a 38-22 supermajority in the House.

Wilson said he’s ready to call it quits on a career that has spanned six combined legislative terms, and won’t seek reelection next year.