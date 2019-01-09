SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities have positively identified human remains found on a Northern California beach as one of six children from a family killed when their SUV plunged off a cliff.
The Mendocino County sheriff’s department said Wednesday that the partial foot inside a shoe found on the beach belonged to 16-year-old Hannah Hart.
Police say the six children and their parents died when 38-year-old Jennifer Hart drove the SUV off the Pacific Coast Highway and over a 60-foot cliff into the ocean on March 26. Investigators say Hart was drunk and the crash was intentional. They haven’t determined a motive.
Hart was married to 38-year-old Sarah Hart and they and their six adopted children lived in a Portland, Oregon suburb in Washington state.
Remains of all but one child have been found.
This story has been corrected to reflect the family lived in Washington state and not Oregon.