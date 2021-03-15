BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — A plane operated by an Alaska regional airline went off the runway last week while it was trying to take off, officials said.

Chevak Vice Mayor Ulrich Ulroan said he believed there were no injuries when the Grant Aviation plane went off the runway, damaging its left wing. It was unclear how many passengers and crew were on the plane at the time.

Ulroan added that there were strong crosswinds as the plane tried to take off.

“It is off the side of the runway, and just because it’s off the side, it just tipped a little,” said Grant Aviation Vice President of Operations Dan Knesek. “It’s tipped onto the one left wing.”

Knesek declined to provide further information to KYUK-TV. He said the company is in the midst of an investigation.