BEND, Ore. (AP) — A 31-year-old Redmond man was killed Sunday in a kiteboarding accident at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.

Zackary Hannan started kiteboarding — an extreme sport also called landboarding — about a year ago, The Bulletin reported.

Kiteboarding involves being strapped to a wheeled board and pulled across the ground by a kite.

Hannan went to the fairgrounds on Airport Way to take advantage of the high winds, according to Redmond Police Lt. Curtis Chambers.

“He had strapped into his kite but had not yet secured his helmet to his head,” Chambers said.

A wind gust picked up Hannan’s kite, which pulled Hannan into the air about 30 feet. He fell to the ground, striking his head on the asphalt parking lot.

Hannan was taken to St. Charles Bend where he had surgery for severe head injuries. He died around 5 p.m.

Redmond Police ruled the event an accident.