JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A recount of a state House race lost by House Minority Leader Lance Pruitt is set for Friday. It was requested by a group of voters, a Division of Elections spokesperson said.

Results from last month’s general election were certified Monday and showed Pruitt, an Anchorage Republican, lost to Democrat Liz Snyder by 13 votes.

State law allows a defeated candidate or 10 qualified voters who believe a mistake was made in the ballot count to request a recount. Tiffany Montemayor, a division spokesperson, said Wednesday 11 voters requested the recount, which she said will be held in Juneau.

Pruitt, by text message, called it an “incredible honor to have neighbors step up and advocate for me” and the representation he provided in the Legislature.

“Every person needs a chance to be able to legally exercise their right to vote and make sure it is counted,” he said.

Snyder, who lost to Pruitt by 181 votes in 2018, said she had expected a recount would be likely given how close this year’s race was and plans to attend the recount.

She said the district is diverse and she applied lessons learned during her prior run to the 2020 campaign.

“We were pleased to come out ahead, however narrow, and pleased to have earned the support of many more voters this time around,” Snyder said, adding she’s optimistic that support will be reaffirmed in the recount.