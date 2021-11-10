CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University says it has a record number of students enrolled this fall, meaning it continues to be the state’s largest university, with 34,108 students enrolled.

That’s a more than 2% increase from last year, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

“Oregon State University is fully energized and enjoying significant momentum with students back on our campuses in Corvallis and Bend, and engaged in learning across the world in our top-ranked online degree programs,” Becky Johnson, OSU’s interim president, said in a statement.

OSU also saw a 5.2% increase in students of color this fall compared to last year and a 1.3% increase in transfer students.

Oregon State’s online Ecampus program has recorded a 14% increase this fall on top of an 18% increase last year. OSU has grown by over 8,500 students over the last 10 years because of the Ecampus program, according to the university.

“I think that’s the wave of the future,” Jon Boeckenstedt, vice provost of enrollment management at OSU, said.

OSU has seen declines in some student populations. According to the university, the university saw an 11% decrease in international students since last fall and a very slight decrease in first-generation undergraduate students.