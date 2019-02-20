Share story

By
The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Winter storms that have dumped snow on the Cascade Range this month have helped Oregon’s snowpack recover after lower-than-normal measurements in January and last year.

The Capital Press reports that the entire state has seen a 20 to 30 percent bump in snowpack and 2 to 3 times the normal precipitation since Feb. 1.

As of Feb. 15, Oregon’s total snowpack was 93 percent of average, compared to 73 percent at the end of January and a paltry 40 percent at this time last year.

A healthy snowpack helps Oregon’s ranchers and farmers who rely on the melting snow from the mountains to replenish the streams and rivers that feed their irrigation systems.

