SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A push by gun rights supporters to recall one of Oregon’s top Republicans has come up short.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports as of the 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday, a campaign to recall Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod had not turned in any signatures, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

The effort would have required 8,922 valid signatures from voters in Girod’s district to force a recall election.

The recall campaign emerged in April after Girod and five other Senate Republicans took to the chamber floor to forcefully oppose a gun control bill. That opposition was not enough for gun rights groups that had grown accustomed to Republicans blocking bills by refusing to show up for votes.

“In the face of an onslaught of dangerous and crippling legislation, Oregon’s Republican Senate Leader has refused to stand up to protect his constituents,” the chief petitioner, Molalla resident LaVaedra Newton, wrote in paperwork filed with the state.

Newton hasn’t responded to requests to discuss the effort. Nor has Rob Taylor, a Bandon-based conservative talk radio host listed as an “authorized agent” for the effort.

In recent years, recall petitions against two state legislators — former Democratic state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell of Astoria and Republican state Sen. Chuck Thomsen of Hood River — have also failed. So have five petitions to recall Gov. Kate Brown.