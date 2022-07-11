ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Some rain helped firefighters battling an Alaska wildfire that prompted evacuations.

About a half inch fell into early Monday, allowing crews to build more fire breaks to help control the wildfire started by lightning June 21.

“It’s not really like a season-ending type of rain, it’s more like a slowing,” said a spokesperson for the fire, Mark Enty.

The fire has been burning near the community of Anderson. Evacuation orders were place for all properties accessed by roads, trails or driveways on the west side of the Parks Highway from mileposts 269 to 275.

The city of Anderson, located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southwest of Fairbanks, is not under an evacuation order.

At least one home has been confirmed to have been lost, and Enty said Denali Borough officials will make an official assessment of other structures.

The fire is estimated to be 110 square miles (284.90 square kilometers) .