PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a rabid bat has been discovered in Northeast Portland. This is the first animal to test positive for rabies in Multnomah County since 2014, according to the county.

Another was found in Washington County earlier this month, KGW reported.

The bat in Portland was found in a yard Saturday in the Grant Park neighborhood after a dog was playing with it. The dog had its rabies vaccine, got a booster shot and will be in quarantine for 45 days.

Lisa Ferguson, county communicable disease services manager, said people should make sure their pets are up to date on vaccines so they’re protected. She also advised people to stay away from bats.

“If you see a bat, avoid it,” Ferguson said. “If you think you may have been bitten, scratched or are concerned about contact with a bat, report it because you may need just-in-time rabies vaccines.”

The Washington County bat was found inside a Beaverton home on Sept. 10. The bat was euthanized and there was no human exposure.

Pets in the home may have come into contact with the bat but officials said the pets are up to date on their rabies vaccines and will undergo a 45-day observation period to be safe.