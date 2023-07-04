Firefighters in southwestern Washington were working Tuesday to extinguish a wildfire that has destroyed 10 homes and burned more than 530 acres since it broke out Sunday, authorities said.

The fire was only 5% contained as of Tuesday morning, two days after it was first reported near Underwood, a small town in Skamania County, Washington, near the border with Oregon.

Hot, windy conditions Sunday helped fuel the fire’s spread through a hillside community overlooking State Route 14 and the Columbia River, which divides Washington and Oregon, fire officials said.

By Monday morning, officials had issued evacuation orders for people within a 2-mile radius of the fire, which has been named the Tunnel Five Fire.

There were no reports of injuries or missing people in connection with the fire as of Tuesday morning, officials said.

The National Weather Service in Portland warned of potential wildfire conditions through Wednesday night in a region encompassing parts of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest northwest of the Tunnel Five Fire.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

An estimated 250 homes were threatened by the Tunnel Five Fire, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, which helps monitor wildfires and facilitates coordination between agencies across Oregon and Washington.

An emergency shelter for evacuees was set up at the county fairgrounds, officials said, and residents in Klickitat County to the east of the fire were advised to prepare for potential evacuations.

Authorities mobilized five crews, 31 fire engines and a total of 189 emergency workers, along with multiple aircraft. Firefighting aircraft were scooping water from the nearby river to help put out the flames, authorities said. More help was expected Tuesday, including heavy equipment and additional fire engines, authorities said.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office asked residents “to do everything possible” to avoid starting new fires and to “carefully consider” their use of fireworks.

“This is not the way we expected to spend July Fourth, especially for those who had to leave their homes or are still worried about having to evacuate,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The nearest major population center is White Salmon, about 2 miles east of the Tunnel Five Fire.

Hood River, Oregon, which is across the river from White Salmon, canceled its July Fourth fireworks show because of the fire.

In a statement, the firework show’s lead pyrotechnician, who was not identified by name, said the community should be focused on the wildfire. “This is a community event,” the statement said, “and it will not feel the same to celebrate while such a large part of our community is actively undergoing loss.”