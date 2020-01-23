ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A large, shallow earthquake rattled remote Aleutian island Wednesday night but Alaska volcano observers said they found no indication that the seismic activity had implications for nearby volcanoes.

The magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit at 8:53 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was 8.7 miles (14 kilometers) east of Takawangha Volcano and 13.7 miles (22 kilometers) east of Tanaga Volcano. The earthquake was 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) deep, the USGS National Earthquake Information Center said an in announcement.

Tanaga Island is 62 miles (100 kilometers) west of the community of Adak and 1,260 miles (2,025 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

The big quake was preceded by a series of magnitude 2-3 earthquakes earlier Wednesday. Numerous aftershocks were recorded afterward, the earthquake information center said.

The last known eruption of Tanaga occurred in 1914. Earlier eruptions were reported in 1763-1770, 1791 and 1829., according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory website. Tanaga, Takawhagha and a third volcano, Sajaka, are part of the same volcanic complex.