SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s public records advisory panel will hold in a special meeting Friday to discuss ways to bolster its independence from the office of Gov. Kate Brown.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the council will meet by phone at 3:30 p.m. and the state’s public records czar, Ginger McCall, has invited members of the public to join the call.

McCall announced Monday she plans to resign due to what she said was interference by Brown staffers, who she says directed her to align her priorities with the governor’s while giving the impression that she was working in the public’s interest.

According to the agenda, McCall will explain what led up to her resignation, share related documents and give her suggestions for increasing the independence of her office and the council.

The governor has attributed the problems to her staffers being conflicted between the goals of serving her and promoting the cause of transparency.