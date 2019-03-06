SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Lawmakers held hands and sang “Amazing Grace” as part of their final tribute to Oregon’s late Secretary of State Dennis Richardson.
Richardson died late last month following a battle with brain cancer. He was 69.
Hundreds are expected to pay their respects to Richardson at a state funeral on Wednesday. His body will lie in the Capitol prior to a state funeral later in the afternoon in the House of Representatives.
As secretary of state, the Republican Richardson was Oregon’s top elections official and held the second-highest office in the state after the governor. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown is expected to name his successor in the coming weeks.
This will be the first state funeral since 1983.