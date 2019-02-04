HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A public meeting has been scheduled for the satellite launch facility proposed by the Alaska-owned aerospace corporation for a site on the east side of the Big Island.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports the Wednesday meeting in Hilo is part of the ongoing environmental assessment process for the project that the Alaska Aerospace Corp. is seeking to build on land owned by W.H. Shipman.

The corporation wants to build a facility in Hawaii to offer up to 24 commercial launches each year closer to the equator.

The corporation operates the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Alaska’s Kodiak Island.

Shipman CEO Peggy Farias says the company has not yet decided if it will host the facility.

She says the corporation is eyeing a 13-acre (5-hectare) site near Haena beach, southeast of Hilo.

