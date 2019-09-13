NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — Health officials have lifted a public health advisory because bacteria levels have decreased near three Oregon coast beaches near Newport.

Oregon Health Authority officials lifted the advisory Friday after saying that water contact no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk at Beverly Beach State Park and Agate Beach and Seal Rock state recreation sites.

Officials still recommend staying out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, because the water may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter.

Health officials say high fecal bacteria levels can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, rashes and upper respiratory infections, among other illnesses. Children and elderly people may be more vulnerable.