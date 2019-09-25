JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska public employees’ union is asking a judge to block the state from making changes to how it deducts dues following a recent decision by state Attorney General Kevin Clarkson.

The Alaska State Employees Association in a court filing cast the state’s proposal as an “unconstitutional effort to cripple” the effectiveness of unions.

Clarkson has said a U.S. Supreme Court decision makes clear public employees have the freedom either to pay union dues or not.

The state has asked a judge to declare that it must stop deducting dues or fees from an employee’s check when the employee no longer wishes to contribute to a union. The state has said it was contacted by some employees who wanted the deductions to stop.