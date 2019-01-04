Share story

By
The Associated Press

BAKER CITY, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors in Baker County have charged the parents of a toddler who shot himself in the head with homicide.

The Baker City Herald reports that 2-year-old Liam Mankins shot himself with a loaded handgun in the family’s home in November. Authorities say they also found methamphetamine in the home.

Thirty-three-year-old Peter Lee Mankins and 32-year-old Diana Lynn Goodman were arrested after a grand jury indicted them last week on charges of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, child endangerment and methamphetamine possession.

Baker County District Attorney Matt Shirtcliff says both parents were in the home when Liam shot himself.

A 4-month-old baby was also in the home.

The couple’s defense attorneys, Kyra Kay Rohner-Ingram and Damien Yervasi, didn’t return calls.

A plea hearing is set for Jan. 23 for both parents.

The Associated Press