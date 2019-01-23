POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho prosecutor says a Bannock County sheriff’s deputy used justifiable force when he shot a 16-year-old boy who fled a traffic stop last year. The teen, who was unarmed, survived the shooting.

The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office recently released documents outlining the investigation of shooting, which was led by the Power County Sheriff’s Office and reviewed by the Power County prosecutor. According to the documents, the deputy who fired the shot believed the teen’s hands were going toward the face and neck of another deputy during a struggle, and feared the teen may have been able to access the weapons the other deputy carried on his vest.

Power County Prosecutor Anson Call II found the deputy’s use of force was justifiable.