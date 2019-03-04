BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation involving voter-approved Medicaid expansion in Idaho to require recipients to meet employment requirements similar to those for the state’s food assistance program will get a public hearing.
The House Health and Welfare Committee voted 9-3 on Monday to hold the hearing on the legislation that would also end Medicaid expansion if the federal government’s share of the cost dropped below 90 percent.
It also requests a waiver from the federal government to let some people who would qualify for the expansion instead buy health coverage through the state’s insurance exchange program.
The initiative expanding Medicaid in Idaho passed in November with 61 percent of the vote after years of inaction by the Idaho Legislature. The voter-approved law doesn’t include work or training requirements.
