ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Brown bears emerging from winter dens have caused problems in two Alaska communities.

The Anchorage Daily News reports state biologists shot and killed a brown bear in the foothills above Anchorage.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game spokesman Ken Marsh says the animal tried to enter a chicken pen and showed no fear of people.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports wildlife officials are trying to track down a bear that was shot and wounded Tuesday night after it broke a screen door at a home in the foothills of Pillar Mountain.

Kodiak police earlier Tuesday fired nonlethal rounds to drive the bear away from the city’s west side.

A bear last month killed a resident’s dog. The owner says it’s the same bear but officials have not confirmed a connection.