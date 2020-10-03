BEND, Ore. (AP) — Pro-Trump protesters and counter-protesters clashed Saturday in Bend at a rally and street cruise that was held in support of the president, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Fights broke out between the two sides when someone took a Trump flag from a supporter of President Donald Trump, OPB reported. People on both sides started trading punches and someone fired mace into the crowd, video posted on social media by OPB showed.

The pro-Trump event, called the Trump Cruise rally, was to feature a potluck, guest speakers and a cruise through Bend, organizers told KOHD-TV.