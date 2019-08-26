PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon city homeless shelter has opened with assistance from private sector donations.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that the Harbor of Hope River District Navigation Center opened Monday in Portland.

Developer Homer Williams raised private funds to help cover the $3.5 million construction costs of the tent-like structure.

The donations included about $3 million from Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle.

Transition Projects will operate the city shelter, which can serve up to 100 people and will remain open every day around the clock.

The Joint Office of Homeless Services of Multnomah County and Portland is expected to fund the first-year operating budget.

Portland’s Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler was among the officials who praised the shelter as an example of a successful public-private partnership.

