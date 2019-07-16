UMATILLA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a prison inmate at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla has died.

The Oregon Department of Corrections say 65-year-old Lindsey Llaneza died Monday morning in the prison infirmary. No cause of death was released.

The Oregon State Police has been notified as is standard.

Llaneza was drunk when he slammed his van into a group of bicyclists in Portland in June 2003, killing two of them.

Llaneza pleaded guilty to manslaughter, assault, drunken driving and other charges and had been in state custody since April 15, 2004. His earliest possible release date was June 23, 2021.