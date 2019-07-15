A wildfire burning in Grant County is threatening homes and farms near Mattawa. People in more than a dozen homes and businesses have been evacuated and local and state officials have told others living in the area to be ready to evacuate.

The blaze, which is being called the Powerline Fire, began just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Rough estimates put the fire at about 5,000 acres, said Kyle Foreman, public information officer for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post Sunday that the fire is burning sagebrush and grasslands on steep terrain with no safe access for firefighters. No homes or other structures have been lost, but people in 15 homes and business have been told to evacuate and others have been told to be ready to evacuate; the exact number of people affected is unknown, according to the post.

“If you are not a resident of that area or if you are not assisting a resident of that area, stay off the roads,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the state fire marshal’s office, a bureau of the Washington State Patrol.

The state patrol has authorized four strike teams from the Fire Protection Bureau to help Grant County firefighters try to contain the blaze.