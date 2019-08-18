ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Power has been restored to thousands of people in Alaska after strong winds caused multiple power outages.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Saturday that outages affecting more than 4,000 people were reported across the Anchorage area.

Officials say residents in Midtown, around the University-Medical District and in parts of Muldoon lost power Saturday after wind blew multiple trees on a transmission line.

Utility officials say those affected had power restored hours later.

Officials say about 3,600 customers serviced by Municipal Light & Power and about 250 customers serviced by Chugach Electric Association lost power.

Authorities say police helped direct traffic, because stoplights were out.

Authorities say residents were reminded to contact power companies instead of dialing 911.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com