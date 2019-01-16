ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service has scrapped a pilot program that aimed to find cheaper ways to deliver goods and mail to northern Alaska communities.
The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports the Postal Service had planned to launch the program Tuesday and operate it for a year.
The service had partnered with Lynden Transport Inc. to use multiple modes of transportation to make bypass mail and non-priority mail deliveries to the North Slope hubs of Deadhorse and Utqiagvik (oot-kay-AH’-vik).
It’s unclear why the pilot program was canceled.
Most Read Local Stories
- Three people found dead in Sammamish home WATCH
- How the first two days of post-viaduct commutes unfolded: Early morning traffic jams, then mostly smooth
- 'Nonessential': The federal shutdown's most unusual victim is one of the Northwest's best-kept secrets | Danny Westneat
- Some potential block-by-block changes to Seattle's plan to upzone 27 neighborhoods
- Third Seattle middle-school student dies from injuries suffered in summer car crash
Postal Service Alaska spokesman Brian Sperry says the program has been withdrawn and is no longer being pursued. He says he could not elaborate on the reasons why.
A spokesman for Lynden Transport did not respond to questions about the program.
___
Information from: (Anchorage) Alaska Journal of Commerce, http://www.alaskajournal.com