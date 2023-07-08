Dashboard cameras are a straightforward and required safety feature for Portland’s taxi cabs. But cost has kept them out of most rideshare cars.

Now a partnership between Uber, the leading rideshare platform, and technology company Nexar makes it possible for Portland Uber drivers to purchase dash cams at a discounted price.

“So this Uber pilot program in Portland is directly addressing that concern about cost, and our understanding is this is the first time Uber has done this in the United States,” said Dylan Rivera, a Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesperson. “And if it’s successful here, then they’ll consider doing it in other cities.”

In a Nexar survey of about 6,000 rideshare drivers, more than 80% of respondents said they felt safer with a dash cam in their vehicles.

Last year in Portland, an Uber driver was shot to death in his car, while another was wounded in a shooting targeting a passenger. In April, a Radio Cab driver was stabbed to death.

Portland requires dash cams in taxis, which the city tightly regulates, but not in rideshare cars. Uber drivers are more independent than taxi drivers and face fewer city-imposed rules. Uber does, however, already provide various safety features, including GPS tracking of every ride and an emergency button.

The discounted dash cams can record both inside and outside a car and in various directions.

Drivers who have already taken advantage of the dash-cam program, which Uber rolled out to Portland drivers beginning in April, have reported feeling safer while on the road.

“I got it mainly for safety reasons,” said Terry Dotson, a full-time Uber driver.

“I would encourage Uber drivers to get a camera for their own protection, for safety, for being able to document any incident that might have happened,” Dotson said.

Another Portland Uber driver, Hilda Perez Gibson, works part time as a rideshare driver. She said the camera was simple to set up and makes her feel more comfortable — and not just for her personal safety.

“I would recommend people buy them … because accidents happen,” Perez Gibson said. “For your protection while driving as well. I’m glad I got it.”

Uber views the dash-cam rollout in Portland as a test; if it proves successful, the company likely will expand the offer to drivers across the U.S.