PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland officials have denied residents’ claims that the city must pay for damage caused by a burst water main that spewed millions of gallons into their homes two months ago, saying the pipe broke spontaneously at no fault to the city.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that denial letters written by a city claims analyst called the Northeast Portland property damage “unfortunate” multiple times but said “the city is not liable” for the destruction.

City letters instruct homeowners to seek reimbursement from their insurers. But many reportedly do not have flood insurance because their homes are not located in a floodplain.

The city’s decision leaves irritated homeowners with hefty bills. Ryan Humphrey, for example, said he is facing bills of up to $70,000 to repair his wrecked basement and garage.