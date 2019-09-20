PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of students demanding action on the global climate crisis walked out of class in Portland, Oregon, part of global protests that stretched from Australia to South America.

KOIN reports that students rallied Friday outside City Hall, making demands of Mayor Ted Wheeler.

In a letter to parents Portland Public Schools wrote that it believed “this action by our students is a clear example of learning and advocacy we hope for in all our students. The subject matter aligns with both our district policies and core curriculum.”

The demonstration was mostly peaceful, however Portland Police said they made three arrests, including two 17-year-olds for disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer. Both were released to adults after they were processed.

