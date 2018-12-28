PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland officials say that about 1,000 gallons of sewage flowed into the Willamette River near southwest Macadam Avenue and the public should avoid contact with the river for several days.

The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services in a news release Friday says the sewage entered the river Thursday afternoon because of a blocked sewer line that flowed into a storm sewer and into the river.

Officials say the water is being tested for E. coli, a bacteria that can cause sickness.