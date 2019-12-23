PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Police said they believe a recent string of shootings is gang-related, and are worried about “retaliatory gun violence.”

KOIN reports police did not specify which shootings were determined to have gang connections, but stated that the bureau has received reports of—on average—a shooting a day for the year of 2019. These shootings have resulted in deaths and injuries.

The Gun Violence Reduction Team is deploying “enhanced patrols” and plans to collaborate with other law enforcement partners and organizations, like the Office of Youth Violence Prevention, in hopes of curbing the violence.