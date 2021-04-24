PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Police in Portland say one person was killed early Saturday after being struck by a TriMet train.

Television station KOIN reports emergency crews responded to the report of a train colliding with a pedestrian around 1:30 a.m. Officers with the Portland Police Bureau found the body of the person who had been struck shortly after arriving.

TriMet temporarily stopped its service during the investigation.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the person killed so they could notify family members.

The police didn’t release any additional details, but said officials with TriMet and the Oregon Medical Examiner would update their findings when they are available.