PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland police officer is injured after being struck by a truck while responding to reports of a stolen vehicle Thursday night.

KOIN reports that during the incident “an officer was involved in a shooting” but police did not clarify when the gunfire happened.

A video of the incident, taken by a witness and shared with KOIN, shows a large pickup truck ramming and pushing a PPB patrol car out of the way at a gas station and fleeing down SE Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

One witness told KOIN that he was sitting in his car at a stoplight near the gas station when he saw a man in a truck near the pumps with two police cars pulling in behind him. He then saw the man in the truck lean out backward toward the officers and heard two shots.

One of the officers was struck by the truck and taken by ambulance. It’s unclear how serious the officer’s injuries are.

The driver in the truck fled from the scene. Police later found the truck but the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau.