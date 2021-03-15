PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two people walking their dog in Happy Valley were bitten by a Portland Police Bureau dog that escaped his handler’s fenced yard on Friday, police said on Monday.

An initial investigation shows the dog broke through a piece of fencing on Friday afternoon, encountered the people walking the dog and bit them both, police said in a news release.

Police didn’t say how severe their injuries were.

The dog has been “secured, kenneled, and quarantined and will remain out of service until the investigation is complete,” police said. The dog will also undergo further assessment.

“The Portland Police K9 Unit and the Bureau regret this unfortunate incident,” said Deputy Chief Chris Davis. “Part of the ongoing internal investigation will determine if any additional training or procedural changes need to be made to avoid this type of incident from happening again.”