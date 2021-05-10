PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon’s mass vaccination site is expected to close on June 19 after giving hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 inoculations, organizers said Monday.

The All4Oregon site, which was set up by four of the city’s major hospitals in a joint vaccination effort, has been running since Jan. 20 at the Oregon Convention Center.

The site began offering self-scheduling and walk-in appointments for the first time last week, but organizers said a drop in volume made it clear that demand for a mass vaccination site is waning as shots become more widely available elsewhere.

Many retail pharmacies now offer walk-in appointments and health providers are shifting their focus to smaller neighborhood- and community-targeted vaccination efforts as supply begins to outstrip demand for the doses.

All4Oregon will offer stop offering first doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine on May 27 and will offer second doses only in June. It expects to close completely on June 19. The clinic only offers Pfizer.

As of Friday, the site had administered 465,000 shots.

Oregon has now administered more than 3.3 million doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccine statewide and nearly 2 million Oregonians have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The state is averaging about 33,000 shots a day statewide, the OHA said.