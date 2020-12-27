PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland police officer struck by a stolen pickup truck on Christmas Eve was hospitalized with a fractured pelvis, police said Saturday.

Police also identified the injured officer, Jennifer Pierce, as the officer who fired her weapon during Thursday night’s incident at a gas station. It’s not know if anyone was injured.

The stolen 1988 Chevrolet pickup that hit Pierce had two people in it at the gas station but was found unoccupied about an hour later, police said. Officers searched the area with a dog but did not find anyone.

A video of the incident, taken by a witness and shared with KOIN-TV, shows a large pickup truck ramming and pushing a police patrol car out of the way before fleeing.

One witness told the station that he was sitting in his car at a stoplight near the gas station when he saw a man in a truck near the pumps with two police cars pulling in behind him. He then saw the man in the truck lean out backward toward the officers and heard two shots.