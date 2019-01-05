PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mayor Ted Wheeler’s chief of staff has resigned.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Michael Cox sent a two-sentence email to Wheeler Friday morning, saying his resignation would be effective Monday.
In a statement, Wheeler thanked Cox for his service and lauded him not only as a trusted and loyal adviser but also as a friend.
Wheeler’s spokeswoman, Eileen Park, declined to answer questions about whether the mayor asked for Cox’s resignation.
Cox did not respond to requests for comment.
Cox resigned several weeks after he disclosed an inter-office relationship with a subordinate on the advice of the city attorney, who counseled that disclosure was necessary to comply with the spirit of a city ethics law.
His resignation comes halfway through Wheeler’s first term.
Wheeler’s deputy chief of staff, Kristin Dennis, will serve as his interim chief of staff.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com